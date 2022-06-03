Lukashenko, UN Secretary General Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports - Belta
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed issues related to exports of Ukrainian grain during a phone conversation on Friday, the state-run Belta news agency reported.
According to Belta, Lukashenko said that Belarus is ready to transport Ukrainian grain to the ports of the Baltic countries.