Lukashenko Urges for Russian, Ukrainian Prosecutors to Be Invited to Belarus - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered on Thursday that Russia's and Ukraine's general prosecutors be invited to Belarus to discuss the detention of over 30 Russian citizens near Minsk over their alleged plot to destabilize the situation ahead of the presidential election, state-run media reported.

According to the Belta news agency, Lukashenko made this request at a meeting on election security.

Belarus suspects the detained Russians of being members of a private military company and also says some of them have taken part in combat operations in Donbas.