Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Lukashenko Urges Int'l Community to Move From 'Empty Rhetoric' to Deeds in World Politics

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The international community should move from "empty rhetoric" and high-profile political declarations to real achievements, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday while accepting the credentials of new ambassadors at his presidential office building.

"Now time dictates the need to move from empty rhetoric and loud political declarations to real deeds. It is very important for us to soberly assess the situation and preserve all the achievements of international cooperation," Lukashenko said, as cited by the local BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko told new Venezuelan, North Korean, Iranian, Syrian and Japanese ambassadors that the beginning of their diplomatic missions in Belarus fell on a very difficult period for the whole world, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic downturn, the escalation of international conflicts, and the emergence of new threats in cyberspace.

He also noted that the heads of diplomatic missions arrived in Belarus on the 75th year of the victory in World War II. Lukashenko recalled that 75 years ago, the USSR, together with Western allies, crushed Nazism and created the most important instrument for equitable cooperation - the United Nations.

The president added that only concerted actions by the entire international community, the manifestation of humanism and solidarity, and the strengthening of mutual trust can neutralize the threats that humanity faces and create a solid foundation for resolving problems.

