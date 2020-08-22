UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Urges People Of Belarus To 'Forgive' Police Officers For Mistakes

Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Lukashenko Urges People of Belarus to 'Forgive' Police Officers for Mistakes

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called on citizens to "forgive" police officers if they made some mistakes

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called on citizens to "forgive" police officers if they made some mistakes.

"What will you do if streets will engulfed in banditry? Whom do you call to? ... Do not harass these people. These are your people. Forgive them even if they made some mistakes," Lukashenko said at a pro-government meeting in Grodno.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent President Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Demonstrations were harshly suppressed by the security forces during the first several days of the unrest. However, law enforcement officers have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

