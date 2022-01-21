UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Urges West To 'Put The Brakes' On Ryanair Flight Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Lukashenko Urges West to 'Put the Brakes' on Ryanair Flight Incident

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that the best solution for Western nations would be to "put the brakes" the Ryanair flight incident, after a fact-finding report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found no individual or state responsible for forcing the plane down

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that the best solution for Western nations would be to "put the brakes" the Ryanair flight incident, after a fact-finding report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found no individual or state responsible for forcing the plane down.

On Monday, the ICAO revealed a report of its fact-finding investigation into the incident of the May 23 Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania, which was forced to land in Minsk over a false bomb threat. Upon landing, the Belarusian security services arrested two passengers on the flight - Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled as extremist in Belarus), and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, on charges of releasing the private data of Belarusian security officers into the public domain.

"The best thing for them is to put the brakes on everything," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.

The leader is certain that the whole world was already aware that Belarus was not to blame for the situation.

The ICAO report said that the aircraft landed in Minsk due to a "deliberately false" bomb threat, but did not attribute the blame to any state, adding that Belarus failed to provide the data necessary to establish the exact course of events during the incident.

"The whole world has already understood who is right in the situation that has happened," Lukashenko said, adding that ICAO investigators are "heroes," given the pressure they had to endure while working on the matter.

Minsk intends to sue for damages to Belarus and the country's national carrier, Belavia, he noted.

"Now we are evaluating the situation with specialists, we will appeal to the judicial authorities. We have everything for this. Let them pay for the damage they have done to the country. Not only Belavia, but the country as a whole," the president said.

The Ryanair controversy prompted the United States and the European Union to adopt additional sanctions against Belarus in summer of 2021.

Related Topics

World Russia European Union Minsk Sofia Belarus United States Lithuania Greece May From Best

Recent Stories

Car lifter held after shootout with cops

Car lifter held after shootout with cops

43 seconds ago
 Beijing Subway to Enhance Security Measures Ahead ..

Beijing Subway to Enhance Security Measures Ahead of Olympics

44 seconds ago
 Badminton Talent Hunt coaching camp begins in Hari ..

Badminton Talent Hunt coaching camp begins in Haripur

47 seconds ago
 Fire brigade deptt serving citizens even in advers ..

Fire brigade deptt serving citizens even in adverse conditions: Administrator K ..

49 seconds ago
 Rice, textiles identified as major sectors for coo ..

Rice, textiles identified as major sectors for cooperation between Vietnam, Paki ..

4 minutes ago
 Blinken says asked Lavrov to pull troops from Ukra ..

Blinken says asked Lavrov to pull troops from Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.