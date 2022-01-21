Lukashenko Urges West to 'Put the Brakes' on Ryanair Flight Incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that the best solution for Western nations would be to "put the brakes" the Ryanair flight incident, after a fact-finding report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found no individual or state responsible for forcing the plane down

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that the best solution for Western nations would be to "put the brakes" the Ryanair flight incident, after a fact-finding report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found no individual or state responsible for forcing the plane down.

On Monday, the ICAO revealed a report of its fact-finding investigation into the incident of the May 23 Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania, which was forced to land in Minsk over a false bomb threat. Upon landing, the Belarusian security services arrested two passengers on the flight - Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled as extremist in Belarus), and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, on charges of releasing the private data of Belarusian security officers into the public domain.

"The best thing for them is to put the brakes on everything," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.

The leader is certain that the whole world was already aware that Belarus was not to blame for the situation.

The ICAO report said that the aircraft landed in Minsk due to a "deliberately false" bomb threat, but did not attribute the blame to any state, adding that Belarus failed to provide the data necessary to establish the exact course of events during the incident.

"The whole world has already understood who is right in the situation that has happened," Lukashenko said, adding that ICAO investigators are "heroes," given the pressure they had to endure while working on the matter.

Minsk intends to sue for damages to Belarus and the country's national carrier, Belavia, he noted.

"Now we are evaluating the situation with specialists, we will appeal to the judicial authorities. We have everything for this. Let them pay for the damage they have done to the country. Not only Belavia, but the country as a whole," the president said.

The Ryanair controversy prompted the United States and the European Union to adopt additional sanctions against Belarus in summer of 2021.