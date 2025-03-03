Lukashenko: Vice Premiers Will Have More Weight In New Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy prime ministers will have much more influence in the new Belarusian government, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he made appointments to the economic team of the government on 3 March, BelTA has learned.
“Once again, I would like to outline the guiding principles of work for the future government, which I will insist on. The deputy prime ministers will now have much more weight. The chairman of the government organizes the work of the government, leads government meetings, but in no case makes any one-man decisions and he does not dominate over the members of the government, especially the deputy prime ministers,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.
Recent Stories
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Lukashenko: Vice premiers will have more weight in new govt4 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes volunteer medical project for general surgery in Port Sudan4 minutes ago
-
Belarus strengthens ties with Russian energy system14 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated24 minutes ago
-
China advances manned lunar program for 2030 moon landing24 minutes ago
-
Toasts to LA and consolation drinks flow backstage at Oscars44 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid's 'fantastic four' face Atletico test1 hour ago
-
First Oscar for Brazil adds zest to Rio Carnival extravaganza2 hours ago
-
Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze2 hours ago
-
Satellite launcher set for blastoff in boost for Europe space ambitions2 hours ago
-
Finished product Guirassy carrying Dortmund's hopes against Lille2 hours ago
-
7-Eleven to replace CEO in Couche-Tard takeover battle: reports2 hours ago