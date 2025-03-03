Open Menu

Lukashenko: Vice Premiers Will Have More Weight In New Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Lukashenko: Vice premiers will have more weight in new govt

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy prime ministers will have much more influence in the new Belarusian government, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he made appointments to the economic team of the government on 3 March, BelTA has learned.

“Once again, I would like to outline the guiding principles of work for the future government, which I will insist on. The deputy prime ministers will now have much more weight. The chairman of the government organizes the work of the government, leads government meetings, but in no case makes any one-man decisions and he does not dominate over the members of the government, especially the deputy prime ministers,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

Recent Stories

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

54 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

1 hour ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

3 hours ago
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

3 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

3 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World