Lukashenko: Vice premiers will have more weight in new govt

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy prime ministers will have much more influence in the new Belarusian government, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he made appointments to the economic team of the government on 3 March, BelTA has learned.

“Once again, I would like to outline the guiding principles of work for the future government, which I will insist on. The deputy prime ministers will now have much more weight. The chairman of the government organizes the work of the government, leads government meetings, but in no case makes any one-man decisions and he does not dominate over the members of the government, especially the deputy prime ministers,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.