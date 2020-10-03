UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Voices Hope To Resume Dialogue With EU In German Unity Day Greetings

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:37 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in his German Unity Day greetings, has expressed hope for reviving dialogue with the European Union under Germany's council presidency

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in his German Unity Day greetings, has expressed hope for reviving dialogue with the European Union under Germany's council presidency.

The greetings were sent to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"Alexander Lukashenko stressed that he was looking forward to resuming joint work in various areas during Germany's presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2020," his press service said.

The Belarusian leader noted that despite the complex historical legacy, Berlin is an important partner for Minsk, and the two countries share "numerous ties and various joint projects that contribute to expanding economic and humanitarian contacts and strengthening mutual trust and security.

"

Lukashenko wished Steinmeier good health and success in his political activities, and wished German people a peaceful sky and solidarity.

The congratulatory message comes a day after the EU published a sanctions list of 44 Belarusian officials in connection with the contested August election and subsequent protests. The list excludes Lukashenko, even though the bloc has said that it no longer recognizes him as legitimate president. Minsk has immediately introduced a retaliatory "blacklist," but refused to make it public.

