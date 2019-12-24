Lukashenko Vows to Implement Road Maps on Integration With Russia If Reelected in 2020

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday promised to implement the road maps on integration with Russia in case of winning next year's presidential election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday promised to implement the road maps on integration with Russia in case of winning next year's presidential election

"If people elect me in the presidential election, of course, I will implement all the agreements, all the plans, all 31 road maps.

I will implement them all. Everything we have agreed on with Russia will be implemented," he told Russian Echo of Moscow radio station.

On December 8, 1999, in Moscow, Russia and Belarus signed the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus. The sides have set up a working group to formulate integration proposals, with 31 road maps in the works.