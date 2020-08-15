Lukashenko Vows to Visit Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant Monday, Discuss Situation in Country

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he would visit the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant on August 17 and answer questions about the situation in the country

"They [the employees of the plant] will hear my answer to these questions [about the situation in the country]," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

People have been on the streets in Belarus since Sunday evening when the election results showed Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. Calls for the country-wide strike were voiced after the demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces. Earlier this week, employees of large factories in Belarus joined a country-wide walkout over the presidential election and subsequent violent crackdown on protesters.