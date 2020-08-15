UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Vows To Visit Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant Monday, Discuss Situation In Country

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:35 PM

Lukashenko Vows to Visit Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant Monday, Discuss Situation in Country

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he would visit the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant on August 17 and answer questions about the situation in the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he would visit the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant on August 17 and answer questions about the situation in the country.

"They [the employees of the plant] will hear my answer to these questions [about the situation in the country]," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

People have been on the streets in Belarus since Sunday evening when the election results showed Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. Calls for the country-wide strike were voiced after the demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces. Earlier this week, employees of large factories in Belarus joined a country-wide walkout over the presidential election and subsequent violent crackdown on protesters.

Related Topics

Election Vote Visit Minsk Belarus August Sunday

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association concludes World ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cas ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasef ..

1 minute ago

Two Taliban Members Planning to Send Mine Killed i ..

1 minute ago

US, Poland Sign Military Cooperation Agreement Str ..

1 minute ago

PHA to collect tree record through site mapping

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.