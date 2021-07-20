UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Wants Overhaul Of Belarus' Diplomatic Missions In EU Countries

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:09 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed the government on Tuesday to "optimize" the country's diplomatic representation in the European Union, downscaling the number of personnel if necessary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed the government on Tuesday to "optimize" the country's diplomatic representation in the European Union, downscaling the number of personnel if necessary.

The Belarusian president made the statement during a meeting with senior officials responsible for the country's foreign policy.

"The [foreign] ministry must keep in mind that the modern world is not limited to the countries of the European Union. It is much bigger," Lukashenko said, ordering the officials in charge to "earnestly assess personnel decisions of our foreign ministry."

The president wants Belarus' diplomats abroad to be "professionals" who can give "an adequate response" to challenges and threats such as sanctions.

To this end, Lukashenko instructed Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko to assess the "actual contribution" made by Belarusian ambassadors to the development of trade and economic relations with other countries and replace them with "skilled diplomats, true specialists and patriots" if they are found wanting.

Following the presidential election in Belarus in August 2020, which saw Lukashenko securing his sixth time in office, the European Union put several rounds of sanctions on certain Belarusian officials and entities, deemed responsible for electoral fraud and violence in suppressing massive post-election rallies.

The feud spiraled further in May, when a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk over a bomb threat hoax, and a Belarusian pro-opposition journalist was arrested when passengers disembarked. Brussels imposed a new round of sanctions, while Lukashenko warned that Belarus will no longer be curbing the transit of illegal migrants to the EU through its territory.

