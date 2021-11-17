Lukashenko Wants Sanctions Relief to End Migrant Crisis - Estonian Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko put forward the condition of recognizing him as the president and lifting the sanctions for ending the migration crisis at the EU borders, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Wednesday to local broadcaster ETV

"He wants the sanctions to be stopped, (and) to be recognized as head of state so he can continue," Liimets said.

As clarified by ETV, the matter concerns Lukashenko's condition which he voiced to Merkel during a telephone conversation on Monday. The foreign minister said it was important that the new expanded sanctions agreement prepared by the European Union foreign ministers remained in effect and new sanctions were imposed on Belarus.