Lukashenko Warns Belarus' Ill-Wishers Against Any Thoughtless Steps

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned the country's ill-wishers against making any thoughtless steps, as a new world war could emerge if something "flares up".

"The goal is clear, and we also know who benefits from demonizing Belarus.

We are a small country, but we will answer adequately. There have been similar examples in the world. Before making some harsh ill-considered moves, remember that Belarus is the center of Europe. And if something flares up here, this will be another world war," Lukashenko told the Belarusian parliament, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.