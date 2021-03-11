UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Warns Of New Attempts To Undermine Belarus, Calls On Military To Protect Nation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Thursday that there would be attempts to "undermine the country from the inside", similar to the events that enfolded after the 2020 presidential vote, and asked the military to defend their motherland.

"The world has changed, and the military organization has given in to the changing world. I do not want to say anything bad, but wars are different nowadays ... No one will attack us in groups like they did in 1941, as the situation has changed.

It would be too obvious, it would mean the third world war ... They will be undermining us from the inside. But we have already partially experienced this ... I tell you publicly: the military will have to protect their country," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The Belarusian leader called on the military not to "just sit in the army, wait for someone to cross the border and then take a gun and start fighting."

"We will be fighting here. You must be ready for it," Lukashenko concluded.

