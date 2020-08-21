Lukashenko Warns Striking Belaruskali Workers May Be Replaced by Ukrainian Miners

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday warned the striking employees of the country's potash fertilizer plant, Belaruskali, that miners from Ukraine may replace them

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday warned the striking employees of the country's potash fertilizer plant, Belaruskali, that miners from Ukraine may replace them.

Earlier in the day, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main Belarusian presidential contender from the opposition, urged the country's workers in a new video address to keep demanding a new presidential election through continued strikes and rallies. However, despite reports about mass strikes, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday that all of the country's industrial facilities and state-owned enterprises were functioning as normal, notwithstanding what he described as staged protests. According to the official, the turnout at the protests at such facilities was disproportionately lower than the size of their workforce.

"We have 2,000 people in [the city of] Salihorsk who want to work for Belaruskali. They will come. If they do not come, there is unemployment all over the world.

Miners will come from Ukraine. There are a lot of them, unemployed people," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta state-run news agency.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Calls for the country-wide strike were voiced after the demonstrations were harshly suppressed by the security forces during the first several days of the unrest. However, law enforcement officers have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.