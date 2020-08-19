UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Warns That Belarus' Coordination Council Formation May Be Punishable By Law

Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned the opposition on Wednesday that formation of any bodies aimed at taking over power is punishable by law.

Earlier this week, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran for presidency and does not recognize the results of the vote, initiated the creation of a coordination council to ensure the transfer of power.

"I want to remind you that creation of alternative, parallel and other bodies, something like 'sotnias', with an aim to seize power, is punishable by law," Lukashenko told the Belarusian Security Council, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

There may not be enough minister portfolios for everyone, but there are plenty of "brooms and spades," the president added, addressing the possible members of the coordination council.

