Lukashenko Warns That Some Groups May Launch Riots Amid Presidential Election In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko warned on Tuesday that some "groups of militants" might cause disturbance during the country's August 9 presidential election and promised to prevent societal division

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko warned on Tuesday that some "groups of militants" might cause disturbance during the country's August 9 presidential election and promised to prevent societal division.

"First, representatives of some initiative groups abuse the right of campaigning to rock the situation and destabilize the social and political situation. Then they will form teams and groups of militants who may want to organize riots. This is what they are calling on people to do. The response is evident. You understand this perfectly well," Lukashenko said at a national security meeting, as quoted by state-owned Belta news agency.

The president also recalled that modern electoral technologies are often questionable.

"We have been through this before. We did not allow a split in the society then, and we will not allow this to happen now. Today we intend to take adequate measures to preserve peace and stability in our state," he added.

Currently, 14 people are collecting enough signatures to put forward their candidacies for the country's presidency. Candidate registration will take place from July 5-14.

