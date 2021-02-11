UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Will Only Leave Politics If Safety Of His Supporters Is Guaranteed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Lukashenko Will Only Leave Politics If Safety of His Supporters Is Guaranteed

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he would only retire from politics if no rallies were held in the country and safety of his supporters was guaranteed.

"The main condition for quitting government is peace and order, no protests, no 'rollover' of our country, opinions should be expressed in compliance with laws.

The second condition: if wrong people rise to power or of they have different views, not a single hair should fall from the heads of the supporters of the current president," Lukashenko said at the All Belarusian People's Assembly.

