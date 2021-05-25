UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Will 'pay Bitter Price' For 'heinous' Plane Diversion: German FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:17 PM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay "a bitter price" for the "heinous" flight diversion that led to the arrest of a dissident on board

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay "a bitter price" for the "heinous" flight diversion that led to the arrest of a dissident on board.

"Any dictator toying with such ideas must be made to understood that they will pay a bitter price," Maas told reporters in Berlin, a day after EU leaders agreed to cut Europe's air links with Belarus and impose further economic sanctions. "Our goal has always been to hit Lukashenko and his power apparatus with these measures, not the civilian population," he added.

More Stories From World

