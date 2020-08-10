UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Winning In All Belarusian Districts That Have Reported Election Returns - CEC

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is winning in all of the country's districts that have reported election returns, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) chairwoman.

As broadcast by the Belarus 1 channel, Lidia Ermoshina said that "several cities and districts in many regions" have already provided the vote count data.

In the Leninsky district of Minsk, for instance, more than 64 percent of voters cast their ballots. Almost 67 percent of them supported Lukashenko, and nearly 15 percent backed his rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, according to Ermoshina.

In four districts of the Brest region, the turnout amounted to 95.

7 percent. There, Lukashenko garnered nearly 80 percent of the vote, while Tikhanovskaya got 3.8 percent. In the Gomel region, four districts that have submitted the vote count data, saw Lukashenko win 90 percent and the main opposition candidate receive 3.2 percent.

She listed several other districts where Lukashenko had over 90 percent and left Tikhanovskaya with some 4 percent.

"[The trend] is taking shape," Ermoshina noted.

Tikhanovskaya, meanwhile, claimed a victory at a polling site in Warsaw, the polling district commission's head, Alexander Chesnovsky, told reporters.

