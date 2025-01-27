Open Menu

Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Lukashenko wins Belarus presidential election

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko has won the presidential election of Belarus, according to the preliminary results released early Monday by the country's Central Election Commission.

The preliminary data from the Central Election Commission showed that Lukashenko received 86.82 percent of the vote.

Sergei Syrankov, Oleg Gaidukevich, Anna Kanopatskaya and Alexander Khizhnyak secured 3.21 percent, 2.02 percent, 1.86 percent and 1.74 percent of the vote, respectively.

Under Belarusian law, a presidential candidate who secures more than 50 percent of the vote is declared the winner.

Belarussian president is elected by direct ballot and the term of office is five years. The Belarus election commission will announce the final results of the voting no later than Feb. 5.

Recent Stories

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..

31 seconds ago
 China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

6 minutes ago
 SC withdraws contempt notice against additional re ..

SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

51 minutes ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Communi ..

UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community

2 hours ago
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global ..

ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement ..

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people

11 hours ago
 Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Pa ..

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

11 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

13 hours ago

More Stories From World