Lukashenko Wishes Poland's Duda Happy Independence Day, Offers Dialogue

Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:27 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has wished his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, a happy Independence Day, inviting him to talk constructively about the future of bilateral cooperation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has wished his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, a happy Independence Day, inviting him to talk constructively about the future of bilateral cooperation.

On November 11, Poland celebrates the anniversary of the restoration of its sovereignty in 1918 from the Austro-Hungarian, German and Russian Empires.

"Alexander Lukashenko has invited Andrzej Duda to a constructive dialogue on the future of Belarusian-Polish cooperation," the Belarusian leader's press service said.

"Only by working together, we will be able to preserve notable achievements in trade, industrial cooperation, science, education and other areas. This meets both the national interests of the two states and the wishes of millions of people in our countries," Lukashenko said in the congratulatory message.

The president stated that Belarusians and Poles were destined to "live side by side in peace and accord." According to the Belarusian leader, in "today's difficult circumstances," it is necessary to preserve good-neighborly relations of the two countries as the main value that they inherited and should pass on to descendants.

Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that the ongoing protests are being managed from other countries, including Poland.

In August, Lukashenko accused the western neighbor of wishing to "grab" Belarus' Grodno region.

In October, he argued that Poland, which criticizes "unfair elections" in Belarus, should address "falsifications" during its own presidential runoff, which saw Duda win reelection by a slim margin in July.

