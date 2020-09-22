Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he would like to pay a visit to Russia's Far East next year

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he would like to pay a visit to Russia's Far East next year.

"Your region is extremely rich in natural resources ...

I have already told my children that we will find time next year and certainly pay a visit to Altai, Baikal, Primorsky region, Sakhalin and Kamchatka, we should certainly see this wonder of nature," Lukashenko told Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Russia's Primorsky region, during their meeting in Minsk.