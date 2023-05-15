Lukashenko Working at Central Command Post of Air Defense Forces on Monday - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is working on Monday at the central command post of the air force and air defense forces, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is working on Monday at the central command post of the air force and air defense forces, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

According to the news agency, Lukashenko will hear the report on the organization and fulfillment of tasks of air defense combat duty.