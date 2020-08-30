(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Nikolai Latyshenok, an aid to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, told protesters who gathered outside the presidential residence in Minsk on Sunday that he believed 20 to 30 percent of citizens at best were against the incumbent.

"I have not been to the polling stations. Now about 20-30 percent [are against Lukashenko] but [this figure] was less. Now people have been provoked. At the moment, maybe [20-30 percent], but this is the maximum figure that I can imagine in my head. I do not have exact numbers, either from one side or the other. This is what I think," Latyshenok said.