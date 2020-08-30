UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko's Aide Believes Around 20-30% Of Belarusians Oppose President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Lukashenko's Aide Believes Around 20-30% of Belarusians Oppose President

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Nikolai Latyshenok, an aid to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, told protesters who gathered outside the presidential residence in Minsk on Sunday that he believed 20 to 30 percent of citizens at best were against the incumbent.

"I have not been to the polling stations. Now about 20-30 percent [are against Lukashenko] but [this figure] was less. Now people have been provoked. At the moment, maybe [20-30 percent], but this is the maximum figure that I can imagine in my head. I do not have exact numbers, either from one side or the other. This is what I think," Latyshenok said.

Related Topics

Minsk Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

51 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

51 minutes ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.