MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Belarusian authorities have managed to mitigate the threat of a coup, Valery Belsky, an aide to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said on Thursday.

"Street fighting gave nothing. The confrontation on the barricades is lost. The threat of a power grab has been mitigated," Belsky said in an article, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

According to the official, the Belarusian opposition forces traditionally fail to unite and pick a leader to seize the power from the current head of state.

"It is no coincidence that the so-called Coordination Council was convened for this purpose � the seizure of power. But they miscalculated, as unlike the impersonal street demonstrations which are punished by as an administrative offense, the council faced criminal persecution," Belsky said.

Commenting on the ongoing demonstrations, the official suggested that people were lashing out aggressive energy accumulated over the coronavirus-related restrictions, connected with life issues, and mistakes made by the country's authorities.

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass nationwide protests after the August 9 presidential election saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

Within the contest, the opposition established the Coordination Council on August 14 to carry out a peaceful transition of power. The Belarusian authorities, convinced that the council pursues an unconstitutional grab of power and threatens national security, launched the persecution of the Coordination Council board of chairmen. So far, all but one member were either arrested or have fled Belarus.