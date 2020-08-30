(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Nikolai Latyshenok, an aid to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, came out to protesters who gathered outside the presidential residence in Minsk on Sunday and said that authorities will not engage in negotiations with the opposition, adding that the government will only talk to initiative groups.

"With the opposition? No. [The talks] will be with initiative groups," Latyshenok said when he was answering a question asked by Sputnik.