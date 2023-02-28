(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's upcoming trip to China is in line with the United States' concerns about growing ties between Beijing, Moscow and its allies, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"It is very much in line with the concerns we have," Price said during a press briefing. "The fact that the PRC is now engaging with Lukashenko... is just another element of the PRC's deepening engagements with Russia."

Lukashenko is scheduled to visit China from February 28 to March 2 to meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The leaders are expected to hold negotiations and produce documents on ways to develop bilateral relations in key areas.