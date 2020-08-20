UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko's Decrees On Gov't Reappointments Officially Posted On Legal Internet Portal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

The decrees by which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reappointed the government, which resigned after the presidential election, were officially published on Thursday on the national legal internet portal

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The decrees by which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reappointed the government, which resigned after the presidential election, were officially published on Thursday on the national legal internet portal.

On Wednesday, Lukashenko reappointed Roman Golovchenko as the Belarusian prime minister and appointed members of the government with subsequent approval by the House of Representatives of the National Assembly. Such a technical procedure is carried out in accordance with Belarusian legislation. The Belarusian government composition remained unchanged.

Lukashenko said on Saturday that the current government was ready to work after the presidential election, although there may be some "nuances."

On August 9, the incumbent leader won the presidential election in Belarus for the sixth consecutive time.

According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko received 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition claimed that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had won the election.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the announcement of the results. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers, who used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against the protesters.

The police eventually stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, three protesters have died.

