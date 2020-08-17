(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's helicopter has landed on the territory of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The Belarusian leader has presumably opted for a helicopter instead of a car due to the fact that adjacent parking lots are overcrowded, since vehicle movement is not limited in the area surrounding the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant. The helicopter landed at around 10.00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), exactly the time for which the visit is scheduled.

Earlier in the day, a staffer of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant told Sputnik that workers had no intention to go on strike and were waiting for the scheduled meeting with Lukashenko. According to the correspondent, around 100 people have gathered at the central checkpoint.

At the same time, the Minsk Tractor Works plant said some of its staffers had declared a strike and were heading to the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant.