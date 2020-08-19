The inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko, recently elected to serve a sixth consecutive term as Belarus' president, must be held within two months from the presidential election date, the Belarusian Election Commission told Sputnik on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko, recently elected to serve a sixth consecutive term as Belarus' president, must be held within two months from the presidential election date, the Belarusian Election Commission told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The presidential vote took place in Belarus on August 9.

"According to Belarus' current law, the inauguration must take place within two months since the presidential election day, that is before October 9. The exact date has not yet been determined," the commission said.

Mass protests engulfed Belarus in the days following the election.

Although according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko got over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition believes that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protests. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.