MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statement on the possibility of placing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus should be taken as a warning by the West.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Lukashenko said that Minsk would propose to Moscow to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland.

"I would take this statement as a very serious warning, which is dictated, first of all, by the reckless policy pursued by the West," Lavrov told lawmakers.