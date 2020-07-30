MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Natalia Eismont, the spokeswoman for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on Thursday said that the leader's support level decreased this spring due to the situation over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Many processes were affected by the pandemic. We continue to knock on wood, stay calm and not relax. The information flows influenced us too much, some wrote things on the internet to shake things up. We admit that the rating of the head of state fell this spring. Of course, this was primarily due to the coronavirus and measures that were unpopular at that time," Eismont said during a meeting with residents of the Minsk region as part of the presidential election campaign, as quoted by the country's Kraj.by news portal.

According to the spokeswoman, though the situation with the coronavirus is improving around the world, making decisions against the background of the pandemic was not easy for Lukashenko.

"In our country, the system of power is developed so that, in fact, one person is responsible for everything, and we understand who this person is. And no one would ever dare to take on the responsibility of neglecting the interests and especially the health of people. In the Palace of Independence, meetings, where the best specialists of the country gathered, were held for many hours," Eismont added.

Earlier in July, 72.3 percent of citizens said they would back Lukashenko in the presidential election, scheduled for August 9, according to a survey by the ECOOM center for research and development monitoring.