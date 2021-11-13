UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko's Spokeswoman On Possible Talk With Merkel On Migrants: Always Ready For Dialog

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 04:10 PM

Belarusian presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik on Saturday that the Belarusian side is always ready for a dialog with European politicians on resolving the migration crisis

"I will tell you that we have always been ready, we are ready now, and we will be ready to discuss it.

That was not us who ruined this dialog," Eismont said when asked about the possibility of a talk between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Lukashenko and Merkel must have a conversation and expressed hope that it will happen soon.

