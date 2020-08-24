MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was working all day at his residence and was there when protesters came, then he flew around the city by helicopter, returned and continues to work, presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said on Sunday, adding that the leader did not flee anywhere.

"All day long, since early morning, the head of state has been working at the situation center in the Palace of Independence, controlled the situation. Including the moment, in the late afternoon, when the so-called protesters attempted to conduct a kind of assault on the building.

At that moment, the head of state was also at the palace," Eismont told Belarus' ONT broadcaster, adding that people dispersed quickly.

After that, the president flew around the city by helicopter to take a look at the so-called rally and also control the situation. Upon his return to the residence, Lukashenko thanked those who defended the palace around the perimeter.

"As the president promised, he did not flee anywhere, no matter how hard individual bloggers and Telegram channels tried to present it," Eismont said, adding that Lukashenko is currently working at the palace.