Lukoil Agrees To Sell Isab Refinery In Italy To G.O.I. Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Lukoil reached an agreement to sell the Isab refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy, the Russian oil company said.

"The transaction is planned to be completed by the end of March 2023 upon fulfilment of certain conditions precedent including receipt of necessary approvals of competent authorities, particularly the Italian Government," Lukoil said.

Isab owns a large petrochemical complex in Italy, which includes a refinery, a gasification unit and a power plant.

The continued operation of the Isab refinery in the Sicilian city of Priolo was under threat due to EU sanctions against Russian. Lukoil's refinery in Sicily currently processes Russian oil blend Urals.

