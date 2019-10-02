Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said Wednesday he planned to go to Saudi Arabia as part of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to that country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said Wednesday he planned to go to Saudi Arabia as part of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to that country.

"Yes," Alekperov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week when asked if he planned to participate in Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia.