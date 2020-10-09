Lukoil CEO Sees No Risks for Offshore Projects, Believes Oil Prices Will Rise Again

There are no risks today for the implementation of offshore oil projects, and the current crisis in the market will lead to an increase in the price and consumption of oil in the medium term, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters

ASTRAKHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) There are no risks today for the implementation of offshore oil projects, and the current crisis in the market will lead to an increase in the price and consumption of oil in the medium term, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters.

"No, there are no risks.

Because we are sure that the crisis that continues today, the crisis of consumption, the crisis of reduced production, the investment crisis [$]800 billion left the sector this year, underinvestment all this will affect growth of prices, growth of consumption in the medium term," Alekperov said, answering relevant question.