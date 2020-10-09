UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukoil CEO Sees No Risks For Offshore Projects, Believes Oil Prices Will Rise Again

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:06 PM

Lukoil CEO Sees No Risks for Offshore Projects, Believes Oil Prices Will Rise Again

There are no risks today for the implementation of offshore oil projects, and the current crisis in the market will lead to an increase in the price and consumption of oil in the medium term, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters

ASTRAKHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) There are no risks today for the implementation of offshore oil projects, and the current crisis in the market will lead to an increase in the price and consumption of oil in the medium term, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters.

"No, there are no risks.

Because we are sure that the crisis that continues today, the crisis of consumption, the crisis of reduced production, the investment crisis [$]800 billion left the sector this year, underinvestment all this will affect growth of prices, growth of consumption in the medium term," Alekperov said, answering relevant question.

Related Topics

Oil Lead Price Market All Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

1 hour ago

KP Cabinet delgation condoles with family of Zaina ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President calls for transforming Kashmir strug ..

2 minutes ago

US House Democrats Introduce Bill for Commission t ..

2 minutes ago

KP paying stipend to children of higher dropout ra ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes French investment, technological ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.