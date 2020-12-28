Lukoil Chief Alekperov Heads Forbes' List of Russians to Lose Most Money in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President of Russian oil giant Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, lost over $4 billion this year which puts him at the head Forbes' list of 2020's biggest losers in Russia

According to Forbes' Russian language edition, Mikhelson's wealth stands at $19.179 billion after he shed $4.082 billion over the course of the year.

Head of natural gas firm Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson, lost $3.5 billion in 2020, which leaves him with $24.5 billion, the publication said.

Third on the list is major energy stockholder Gennady Timchenko, who owns 17 percent of Sibur stock and 23.5 percent of Novatek stock, among others. He lost $2.3 billion which leaves him at $20.3 billion.

Another Lukoil heavyweight, Leonid Fedun, lost his status as a double-digit billionaire and is in fourth place on the list.

The Spartak owner lost $1.75 billion and is now worth $8.25.

Mikhail Gutseriyev, another shareholder in a number of major energy firms, took perhaps the biggest blow, losing $1.68 billion to remain with a measly $2.1 billion in personal net worth.

The rest of the list has a number of mining and real estate tycoons, including former Rusal chief Oleg Deripaska.

The hydrocarbons industry was one of the worst hit this year due to the pandemic, with large-scale restrictions on much of the world's population at one point or another halting transportation and manufacturing thereby reducing demand for fuel. A number of measures, chief among them the OPEC+ deal to cut oil output, has helped stabilize the energy market despite a pandemic that is showing few signs of slowing.