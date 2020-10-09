UrduPoint.com
Lukoil Considering Many Offshore Oil Projects In West Africa, Gulf Of Mexico - CEO

Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russian oil major Lukoil is considering many projects in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico, as a rule, they are associated with the development of the shelf, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, told reporters

ASTRAKHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian oil major Lukoil is considering many projects in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico, as a rule, they are associated with the development of the shelf, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, told reporters.

"As far as offshore projects are concerned today, they are relevant to us for one reason: the ocean area is many times larger than the land area, and at a normal price, of course, these projects will be highly effective. The company is considering many projects in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico. As a rule, they are all related to the development of offshore fields," Alekperov said.

