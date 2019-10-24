Lukoil, NNPC to Consider Cooperation in Exploration, Production of Hydrocarbons in Nigeria

Lukoil and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will consider possible cooperation in the exploration, production and processing of hydrocarbons in Nigeria, the Russian oil company said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Lukoil and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will consider possible cooperation in the exploration, production and processing of hydrocarbons in Nigeria, the Russian oil company said in a statement Thursday.

The relevant memorandum of understanding on Thursday at the Russia-Africa economic forum in Sochi was signed by Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov and NNPC Group Managing Director Mele Kyari.

"According to the memorandum, the parties intend to consider possible cooperation in exploration, production and processing of hydrocarbons in the territory of Nigeria, as well as expansion of existing trade relations," Lukoil said.