Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Lukoil Pushes Back Extraction At Baltic Sea Field To 2025 Over Geopolitical Risks - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Lukoil Pushes Back Extraction at Baltic Sea Field to 2025 Over Geopolitical Risks - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russia's Lukoil has postponed the start of oil extraction at the D33 field in the Baltic Sea to 2025 due to geopolitical challenges, according to the annual report of the company's Lukoil-Kaliningradmorneft branch, released Monday.

Lukoil discovered the D33 field in 2015, planning to start offshore drilling in the fourth quarter of 2022 and put it into production in 2024.

"To level out the risks associated with the geopolitical situation, offsetting measures are being taken under the D33 project. In particular, 'Rosetti Marino Project' contractor is redesigning (extraction platform) BK-1, equipment and materials. Contracts are signed with: Russian contractors; suppliers of equipment and materials within the framework of import substitution (from Russia and friendly countries)," the report read.

According to the report, in 2021, the company signed a contract with Rosetti Marino Project, a branch of Italian company Rosetti Marino, to develop working documentation, purchase equipment and materials for, as well as build and install the offshore Ice-Resistant Fixed Platform Unit-1.

As of December 31, 2022, the advance payment to Rosetti Marino Project was 2.795 billion rubles ($34 million), which is set to be repaid during 2023.

Oil extraction is expected to begin in 2025, according to the company.

Related Topics

Import Russia Company Oil December 2015 From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

21 minutes ago
 SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addre ..

SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses joint session of parliame ..

23 minutes ago
 Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari baz ..

Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar’s blast  

42 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Commissioners for Dubai’s ..

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salari ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government empl ..

51 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.