Lukoil Pushes Back Extraction at Baltic Sea Field to 2025 Over Geopolitical Risks - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russia's Lukoil has postponed the start of oil extraction at the D33 field in the Baltic Sea to 2025 due to geopolitical challenges, according to the annual report of the company's Lukoil-Kaliningradmorneft branch, released Monday.

Lukoil discovered the D33 field in 2015, planning to start offshore drilling in the fourth quarter of 2022 and put it into production in 2024.

"To level out the risks associated with the geopolitical situation, offsetting measures are being taken under the D33 project. In particular, 'Rosetti Marino Project' contractor is redesigning (extraction platform) BK-1, equipment and materials. Contracts are signed with: Russian contractors; suppliers of equipment and materials within the framework of import substitution (from Russia and friendly countries)," the report read.

According to the report, in 2021, the company signed a contract with Rosetti Marino Project, a branch of Italian company Rosetti Marino, to develop working documentation, purchase equipment and materials for, as well as build and install the offshore Ice-Resistant Fixed Platform Unit-1.

As of December 31, 2022, the advance payment to Rosetti Marino Project was 2.795 billion rubles ($34 million), which is set to be repaid during 2023.

Oil extraction is expected to begin in 2025, according to the company.