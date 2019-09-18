Lukoil Ready to Increase Oil Production if Necessary Due to Saudi Arabia Situation

Russian oil company Lukoil is ready to increase oil production if necessary due to attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Azat Shamsuarov, senior vice president of the company, told reporters

TYUMEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian oil company Lukoil is ready to increase oil production if necessary due to attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Azat Shamsuarov, senior vice president of the company, told reporters.

"If our state, in the person of the Energy Ministry, makes a management decision, we will implement it," Shamsuarov answered the question about the possibility of increasing oil production by the company amid attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.