UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukoil Ready To Increase Oil Production If Necessary Due To Saudi Arabia Situation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

Lukoil Ready to Increase Oil Production if Necessary Due to Saudi Arabia Situation

Russian oil company Lukoil is ready to increase oil production if necessary due to attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Azat Shamsuarov, senior vice president of the company, told reporters

TYUMEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian oil company Lukoil is ready to increase oil production if necessary due to attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Azat Shamsuarov, senior vice president of the company, told reporters.

"If our state, in the person of the Energy Ministry, makes a management decision, we will implement it," Shamsuarov answered the question about the possibility of increasing oil production by the company amid attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished good ..

11 minutes ago

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

11 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

11 minutes ago

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstituti ..

11 minutes ago

Three auto-thieves arrested, eight vehicles recove ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.