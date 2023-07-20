Open Menu

Lukoil Says Bulgarian Lawmakers' Proposal To Break Company's Concession To Port Groundless

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Lukoil Says Bulgarian Lawmakers' Proposal to Break Company's Concession to Port Groundless

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Lukoil believes that the proposal of lawmakers in Bulgaria to terminate the company's concession for the Rosenets Port is unfounded, and will go to court to protect its reputation, Lukoil Neftohim Burgas AD said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Bulgarian National Television reported that the Bulgarian parliamentary coalition PP-DB (between We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria parties) proposed to stop the operation of the Lukoil concession for the Rosenets Port terminal near Burgas.

"Unfounded accusations by representatives of some political parties and parliamentary associations can negatively affect the brand image and reputation of our company, which most of its employees, customers, suppliers still consider one of the best employers, partners, customers in the European Union. In this regard, Lukoil Neftohim Burgas AD intends to go to court to protect its business reputation," the company said.

