Lukoil Says Will Stop Listing Its ADRs on London Stock Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russia's Lukoil announced on Thursday termination of listing its depositary receipts (ADRs) on the London Stock Exchange, the date of termination is expected to be June 6.

"The company announces that it has issued notices requesting the termination of the listing of the ADR program .

.. admission to trading ADRs on the London Stock Exchange ... with the expected termination of such a listing and admission to trading from June 6, 2022," Lukoil said in a statement.