Lukoil Threatens Legal Action Amid Allegations of Supplying Ukraine With Fuel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russia's second-largest oil producer, Lukoil, on Wednesday threatened to take legal action against those at home who claim it had sold diesel fuel to Ukraine after the start of the military operation in February 2022.

German daily newspaper Die Welt reported last week, citing former Bulgarian Finance Minister Asen Vasilev, that the Russian oil giant had supplied Ukraine with fuel produced at its refinery in Bulgaria's Black Sea coast city of Burgas. Several Russian media reiterated the claims despite Lukoil's assurances that they were false.

"Such inappropriate behavior ... is disrupting the work of Russia's fuel and energy sector and Lukoil at a time of acute geopolitical tensions and encouraging those behind anti-Russia provocations.

The company reserves the right to take legal action to protect its business reputation," it said.

Lukoil again denied having supplied Ukraine with fuel from Burgas or other refineries. It argued that Western media allegations were part of campaign strategies employed in some countries ahead of elections. The parliamentary race in Bulgaria has been overshadowed by sanctions against Russia.

In Russia, Lukoil said, the same rumors are being spread by its competitors to get an edge in the tight domestic energy market. It warned that such behavior of "market participants" violated principles of fair competition.