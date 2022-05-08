Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

(@FahadShabbir)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva officially announced on Saturday his intention to participate in the next presidential election, which is scheduled for October.

"We want a broader movement, not only for victory but to reconstruct Brazil, which will be much harder than to win an election," Lula da Silva said at a campaign launch event in Sao Paulo.

The former Brazilian leader added that the campaign would not be easy and asked his supporters not to fall for provocations and ignore fake news.

Brazilians will go to the polls in October to elect the president, the vice president and the parliament. According to the recent polls asking to pick between Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro, the former has the upper hand.