UrduPoint.com

Lula Announces Candidacy For President Of Brazil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva officially announced on Saturday his intention to participate in the next presidential election, which is scheduled for October.

"We want a broader movement, not only for victory but to reconstruct Brazil, which will be much harder than to win an election," Lula da Silva said at a campaign launch event in Sao Paulo.

The former Brazilian leader added that the campaign would not be easy and asked his supporters not to fall for provocations and ignore fake news.

Brazilians will go to the polls in October to elect the president, the vice president and the parliament. According to the recent polls asking to pick between Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro, the former has the upper hand.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Sao Paulo Brazil October Event

Recent Stories

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successfu ..

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iq ..

6 seconds ago
 One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

7 seconds ago
 Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to ..

Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a m ..

9 seconds ago
 FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA ..

FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA 2016 immediately: Spokesperson ..

10 seconds ago
 Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

15 seconds ago
 JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for ..

JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.