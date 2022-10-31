Lula Coming Ahead of Bolsonaro in Presidential Runoff - TSE

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is winning over incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro in the second round of the presidential election, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

With 97% of the votes counted in the Sunday runoff, Bolsonaro has 49.28%, while Lula has 50.72%.

Brazil held a general election on October 2. Lula received 48.4%, while Bolsonaro won 43.2% of the votes. Since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round, a runoff was scheduled for October 30.