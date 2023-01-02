BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The inauguration ceremony took place in Congress in the country's capital of Brasilia.

Lula won the Brazilian presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by a close margin. He already served two terms from 2003 to 2010 and was then confronted by criminal prosecution on corruption charges.

He began serving a 12-year sentence in 2018, but Brazil's Supreme Court later annulled the case, and Lula was released from prison in 2019. His term in office will begin on January 1, 2023.