Lula da Silva Wins Presidential Election With 50.9%, Promises to Fight Inequality

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Brazil's President-Elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced after winning the Sunday election with over 50% of the votes that fighting poverty and inequality will be his top priority.

According to official results from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), released after 100% of the ballots were processed, Lula won 50.9% of the votes in the Sunday runoff, while incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro got 49.1%.

"We cannot accept as normal that entire families are forced to sleep on the street, that is why we are going to resume the program my house my life, and bring back the inclusion programs. Brazil can no longer live with this immense concrete wall of inequality," Lula said after his Sunday victory.

Lula has already been congratulated by US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and their Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce have also congratulated Lula.

"Today we are telling the world that Brazil is back and is too big to be relegated to the sad role of a pariah," Lula said on Sunday.

Brazil held a general election on October 2. Lula received 48.4%, while Bolsonaro won 43.2% of the votes. Since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round, a runoff was scheduled for October 30.

Winning the Sunday vote, Lula, 76, will now become the leader of Brazil for the period of 2023-2027. This will be his third term. Lula headed Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010 but a series of corruption allegations resulted in his imprisonment. He began serving his 12-year sentence in 2018, but Brazil's Supreme Court later annulled the case and Lula was released from prison in 2019.