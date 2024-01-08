Open Menu

Lula Fetes Democracy A Year After Brazil Capital Riots

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will mark the first anniversary Monday of the far-right riots that rocked the Brazilian capital last year with a ceremony in Congress declaring "democracy unbowed"

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will mark the first anniversary Monday of the far-right riots that rocked the Brazilian capital last year with a ceremony in Congress declaring "democracy unbowed."

Lula will convene a Who's Who of Brazil's political bigwigs in Brasilia to take stock of what he calls the "coup attempt" of January 8, 2023 -- but with key absences on the right undermining his message of unity.

Tens of thousands of supporters of Lula's defeated election rival, far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court that day, trashing the premises and calling on the military to oust the veteran leftist.

The scenes were eerily reminiscent of the US Capitol invasion in Washington almost exactly two years earlier by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, Bolsonaro's political role model.

Bolsonaro, who was in the United States at the time, is under investigation for allegedly instigating the unrest.

He denies involvement.

Lula says the former president was "directly responsible."

Bolsonaro "planned the whole thing, then, like a coward, went into hiding and left Brazil," he said in an interview Friday in newspaper Metropoles.

- 'Democracy prevailed' -

Bolsonaro called the events of January 8 a "setup" orchestrated by the left, in comments Saturday to CNN Brasil.

"We repudiated it from the start," he said.

"That's never been the way the right behaves."

Lula meanwhile proclaimed that despite the "coup attempt... Brazilian democracy prevailed -- and emerged stronger."

"Inequality serves as fertile ground for extremism and political polarization," he wrote in an opinion piece Monday in the Washington Post, touting his administration's signature anti-poverty programs.

"Government that improves lives is the best answer we have to extremists who attack democracy."

The fallout from the riots continues.

Police said they carried out new raids Monday to track down those who planned and financed the attacks.

Of the 2,170 people arrested over the riots, 30 have been convicted so far, on charges including armed criminal conspiracy, violent uprising against the rule of law and an attempted coup, with sentences of up to 17 years.

The riots were the culmination of months of tension in Brazil around the October 2022 elections, in which Lula narrowly beat Bolsonaro to return to office for a third term.

On the surface, the country's divisions are less extreme today: The far-right is still reeling from backlash to the riots, as well as electoral authorities' decision last June to bar Bolsonaro from running for office for eight years over his attacks on the credibility of the election system.

But analysts say deep-running fissures remain.

A Quaest poll published Sunday found 89 percent of Brazilians reject the January 8 attacks.

But that was down five percentage points from a year ago.

Fifty-one percent say the riots were carried out by "radicals who do not represent" Bolsonaro supporters.

- Restored artworks -

Lula, 78, will mark the anniversary by addressing a ceremony at the Congress building, with attendees including the leader of the Senate, state governors, military commanders and foreign ambassadors.

The event, dubbed "Democracy Unbowed," will feature the presentation of a restored tapestry by iconic Brazilian artist and landscape designer Roberto Burle Marx, which was ripped from a wall in the Senate and torn during the riots.

A replica of the constitution taken from the Supreme Court will also be symbolically returned.

But there will be notable absences on the right, such as Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio Freitas, a former Bolsonaro minister touted as a possible presidential contender.

Powerful lower-house speaker Arthur Lira will also be absent for family reasons, his office told AFP.

Hardline Bolsonaro backers meanwhile stand staunchly by the January 8 protesters.

In the buildup to the anniversary, calls circulated on social media to celebrate January 8 as "Patriot's Day" and take to the streets.

However, authorities say they do not expect mass protests.

Around 2,000 police are due to be deployed to provide security in the capital.

Related Topics

Election Attack Senate Supreme Court Riots Police Governor Washington Democracy Social Media Trump Brasilia Sao Paulo Lira Brazil United States January June October Congress Criminals Sunday Post Family Event From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

37 minutes ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

57 minutes ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

57 minutes ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

1 hour ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

1 hour ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

1 hour ago
11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

1 hour ago
 White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

1 hour ago
 DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication ca ..

DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication campaign

1 hour ago
 Macron weighs changing French PM in reshuffle

Macron weighs changing French PM in reshuffle

1 hour ago
 DCs directed to submit revenue taxes record

DCs directed to submit revenue taxes record

1 hour ago
 Two apprehended in raid for gambling, betting

Two apprehended in raid for gambling, betting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World